Siberian Exiles Cross

Ada Murkies

Consul Dr. Luk Kozika, Ada Murkies, Ambassador Michal Kolodziejski Source: SBS

Published 11 February 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 10:41am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Mrs. Ada Murkies, who was deported with her family to Siberia in 1940, received the Siberian Exiles Cross, a state decoration by President of Poland. The story about three generations of her family has been described, in a book "Resilience" by Anna Jonne Burns. 95-year-old Mrs. Ada Murkies was decorated by Polish Ambassador to Australia Michał Kolodziejski and Honorary Consul in Melbourne, Dr.George Luk Kozika. Here are some photos from the ceremony...

