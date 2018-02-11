Consul Dr. Luk Kozika, Ada Murkies, Ambassador Michal Kolodziejski Source: SBS
Published 11 February 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 10:41am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mrs. Ada Murkies, who was deported with her family to Siberia in 1940, received the Siberian Exiles Cross, a state decoration by President of Poland. The story about three generations of her family has been described, in a book "Resilience" by Anna Jonne Burns. 95-year-old Mrs. Ada Murkies was decorated by Polish Ambassador to Australia Michał Kolodziejski and Honorary Consul in Melbourne, Dr.George Luk Kozika. Here are some photos from the ceremony...
Published 11 February 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 10:41am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share