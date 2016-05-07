Singing Emily

Emilka z rodzicami Source: SBS
Published 7 May 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
On May 7th, during Mother's Ball at the Polish House in Rowville we will see a performance the youngest members of the folklore dance group "Lowicz".Emily Papliński, is a member of goup and s a winner of the 2 prize in our competition for the most beautiful Easter Egg visited SBS studio.
