SBS Polish

Singing Emily

SBS Polish

Emilka z rodzicami

Emilka z rodzicami Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On May 7th, during Mother's Ball at the Polish House in Rowville we will see a performance the youngest members of the folklore dance group "Lowicz".Emily Papliński, is a member of goup and s a winner of the 2 prize in our competition for the most beautiful Easter Egg visited SBS studio.

Published 7 May 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...