Sir Paweł Edmund Strzelecki - Great Pole's contribution to the exploration of Australia

Edmuns Pawel Strzelecki

Source: (image: Krzysztof Malek)

Published 16 March 2021 at 7:00pm, updated 16 March 2021 at 7:03pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
On the occasion of the unveiling of Paweł Strzelecki's memorial plaque in Welaregang, Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek and Andrzej Kozek from Kosciuszko Heritage Inc, talk about the meritorious contributions of the Polish Count, geologist and philanthropist to the exploration of Australia.

