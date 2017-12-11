SMS Anniversary

Smiling man using cell phone in city during winter Source: APP
Published 11 December 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Anna Sadurska, Hashela Kumarawansa, Natarsha Kallios
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been 25 years since the world's first text message was successfully sent. And while many of us couldn't imagine a world without text messaging today, the man who sent the first ever text says he had no idea his one message would revolutionize the world.
Published 11 December 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Anna Sadurska, Hashela Kumarawansa, Natarsha Kallios
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share