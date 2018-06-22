Socceroos and Group C

SBS Polish

Mile Jedinak

Mile Jedinak celebrates after scoring against Denmark at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia Source: Getty Images

Published 22 June 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Australia drew with Denmark 1: 1 in the match of the second round of groupC of the football World Cup in Russia. In the 7th minute, Christian Eriksen scored the lead for the Danes. In the 38th minute, Mile Jedinak equalized with a penalty kick.

