Social Support Groups at 'Polcare'

Maria and Malgorazata Zuchowska, Care Services Manager & Social Support Group Coordinator from 'Polcare' Source: Polcare

Published 8 June 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 8 June 2018 at 3:58pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Malgorzata Zuchowska from "POLCARE" in Oakleigh talks about activities for Polish seniors in Social Support program , and about the newly established center in Ardeer.

