Solar Energy for the Clean Future

Published 28 March 2019 at 1:18pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 1:29pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Solar energy is the future of energy production for Australia and the world. Mariusz Potocki talks about the latest generation SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT) for solar panels from Poland which is ideal for the harsh Australian climate.
