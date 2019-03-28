SBS Polish

Solar Energy for the Clean Future

SBS Polish

Solar Panel

Source: www.hanplast.com/fotowoltaika

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2019 at 1:18pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 1:29pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Solar energy is the future of energy production for Australia and the world. Mariusz Potocki talks about the latest generation SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT) for solar panels from Poland which is ideal for the harsh Australian climate.

Published 28 March 2019 at 1:18pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 1:29pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...