Solar Energy from Poland

Source: SBS
Published 8 April 2019 at 10:22am, updated 8 April 2019 at 10:24am
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages
While solar energy panels have been on the Australian market for over a decade, a new generation of photovoltaic panel has been developed overseas offering more efficient and safer technology. At Sydney’s Smart Energy Expo I spoke with Mariusz Potocki form a Polish company in Bydgoszcz who brought to Australia the latest generation, Smart Wire Connection Technology, Bifacial solar panel.
Source: SBS
