Solo Around the World Part 3

Source: Captain Grzegorz Wegrzyn
Published 24 November 2016 at 11:53am, updated 24 November 2016 at 12:10pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A round-the-world lone sailor has to berth at St Kilda Marina, Melbourne to repair his yacht.The sailor Captain Grzegorz Węgrzyn is halfway through his journey circumnavigating the wold. Part 3 of the interview on sailing solo.
Published 24 November 2016 at 11:53am, updated 24 November 2016 at 12:10pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share