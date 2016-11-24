SBS Polish

Solo Around the World Part 3

Captain Grzegorz Wegrzyn

Source: Captain Grzegorz Wegrzyn

Published 24 November 2016 at 11:53am
By Anna Sadurska
A round-the-world lone sailor has to berth at St Kilda Marina, Melbourne to repair his yacht.The sailor Captain Grzegorz Węgrzyn is halfway through his journey circumnavigating the wold. Part 3 of the interview on sailing solo.

