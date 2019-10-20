SBS Polish

Speak My Language: My Aged Care

Caring hands

Caring hands

Published 20 October 2019 at 5:21pm, updated 20 October 2019 at 5:39pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Ewa Figiel, Community Engagement Advisor at Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS) introduce the concept of what My Aged Care system is. Speak My Language is a series of talks aiming on informing the members of the Polish community in Australia about their options as they get older.

The program is sponsored by the federal government and is a joint initiative undertaken by the Multicultural Community Councils of NSW, Victoria and Queensland.


If you would like more information on anything you have heard on the program, contact My Aged Care on 1 800 200 422. If you prefer to speak to someone in your own language contact Translation and Interpreting Services (TIS) on 131 450 and they will connect you to someone who can speak your language.

You could also find links to all the podcasts and information on aged care in your own language if you visit Speak My Language website
www.speakmylanguageradio.com


