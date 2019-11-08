Speak My Language: Package Care Options

SBS Polish

Elizabeth Drozd, CEO of Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS)

Elizabeth Drozd, CEO of Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS)

Published 8 November 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 8 November 2019 at 4:05pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Elizabeth Drozd, CEO of Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS) explains how the Home Care Packages helps older Australians to live independently at their homes.

The program is sponsored by the federal government and is a joint initiative undertaken by the Multicultural Community Councils of NSW, Victoria and Queensland.


If you would like more information on anything you have heard on the program, contact My Aged Care on 1 800 200 422. If you prefer to speak to someone in your own language contact Translation and Interpreting Services (TIS) on 131 450 and they will connect you to someone who can speak your language.

You could also find links to all the podcasts and information on aged care in your own language if you visit Speak My Language website
www.speakmylanguageradio.com


