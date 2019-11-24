SBS Polish

Speak My Language: Planning for the Future

SBS Polish

Audycja Seniorow 79

Source: image: Polcare

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2019 at 4:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Janina Dytman and Bożena Iwanowska, CEO of the 'Polcare', Polish Community Services in Oakleigh explain how important is planning for the future is and how to manage a power of attorney or write a will. This is another conversation in the "Speak My Language" series about helping the elderly in Australia.

Published 24 November 2019 at 4:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The program is sponsored by the federal government and is a joint initiative undertaken by the Multicultural Community Councils of NSW, Victoria and Queensland.


If you would like more information on anything you have heard on the program, contact My Aged Care on 1 800 200 422. If you prefer to speak to someone in your own language contact Translation and Interpreting Services (TIS) on 131 450 and they will connect you to someone who can speak your language.

You could also find links to all the podcasts and information on aged care in your own language if you visit Speak My Language website
www.speakmylanguageradio.com


52a36da9-dbc1-4b66-8bb4-78c8d63fcc13



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...