Speaking to the Polish Ambassador at Festival time

Polish Ambassador Pawel Milewski, Vice President of Polish Community Council of Australia Malgorzata Kwiatkowska, Ewa Figiel SBS

Polish Ambassador Pawel Milewski, Vice President of Polish Community Council of Australia Malgorzata Kwiatkowska, Ewa Figiel SBS

Published 13 November 2016 at 1:38pm, updated 14 November 2016 at 1:28pm
By Ewa Figiel


We spoke to the Ambassador Pawel Milewski and Vice President of Polish Community Council of Australia Malgorzata Kwiatkowska during the Polish Festival at Federation Square.

