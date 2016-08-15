Sponsorship by Employer

SBS PolishOther ways to listen Sponsorship by EmployerPlay12:23SBS PolishOther ways to listen Face of a woman with the Australian flag Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.67MB)Published 15 August 2016 at 3:43pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 12:46pmBy Magda DejnekaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages How to find an employer to sponsor you - explains Lawyer Rafał Rogusz.Published 15 August 2016 at 3:43pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 12:46pmBy Magda DejnekaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesInformation in this segment is for general interest only.The application of laws varies widely based on the specific facts involved - and even from state to State. ShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...