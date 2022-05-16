Sports - Australian football coach Ange Postecoglou has become a hero

SBS PolishOther ways to listen Sports - Australian football coach Ange Postecoglou has become a heroPlay05:59SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.49MB)Published 16 May 2022 at 3:30pmBy Darek PaczynskiSource: SBS Dariusz Paczyński, presents Monday sports summary of the week.Published 16 May 2022 at 3:30pmBy Darek PaczynskiSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022