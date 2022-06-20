Sports - the latest news about Hubert Hurkacz and Robert Lewandowski

SBS PolishOther ways to listen Sports - the latest news about Hubert Hurkacz and Robert LewandowskiPlay05:17SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: Interia.sportGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.84MB)Published 20 June 2022 at 5:03pmBy Piotr PokorskiSource: SBS Piotr Pokorski, presents Monday sports summary of the week.Published 20 June 2022 at 5:03pmBy Piotr PokorskiSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022