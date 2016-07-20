Springer a monodrama arose from an adaptation of a short story of the same title. The story, with a narrative centring around sport, gained its first literary prize in the short prose field at the Polish National Literary Competition in 1970.
Kristof Kaczmarek
Published 20 July 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 20 July 2016 at 2:50pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki


Kristof Kaczmarek talks about his pruduction of "Springer" by Stefan Mrowinski.

