SBS Polish

"Springer"

SBS Polish

Kristof Kaczmarek

Kristof Kaczmarek Source: Exit Theatre

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 July 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 20 July 2016 at 2:50pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kristof Kaczmarek talks about his pruduction of "Springer" by Stefan Mrowinski.

Published 20 July 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 20 July 2016 at 2:50pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Springer a monodrama arose from an adaptation of a short story of the same title. The story, with a narrative centring around sport, gained its first literary prize in the short prose field at the Polish National Literary Competition in 1970.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...