Stem cells in the Race for COVID-19 medication

Faculty of Medicine and Health, Pharmacy, University of Sydney. Prof. Wojciech Chrzanowski. Source: The University of Sydney/Stefanie Zingsheim
Published 1 July 2020 at 4:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
While researchers around the world are working on coronavirus vaccine, Australian researchers are working on the COVID-19 drug. Prof. Wojtek Chrzanowski Sydney University, conducts research on stem cells useful in the treatment of coronavirus infection.
