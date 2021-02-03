SBS Polish

Strained Australia - China Relations

SBS Polish

Morrison Xi Jinping

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 3 February 2021 at 4:06pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

What caused the worsening of Australian-Chinese relations? Explains a trade and financial markets expert, lecturer at Canberra University Business School Stanislaw Leszczynski.

Published 3 February 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 3 February 2021 at 4:06pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022