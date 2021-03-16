SBS Polish

Strzelecki's heritage strengthen Polish-Australian relations

SBS Polish

Ambassador of Republic of Poland Michal Kolodziejski

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Michał Kołodziejski Source: SBS

Published 16 March 2021 at 7:49pm, updated 30 September 2021 at 6:55pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
After the unveiling of the Strzelecki plaque in Welaregang, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Michał Kołodziejski, talks about Polish historical heritage in Australia and the Polish-Australian relations.

