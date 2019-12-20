Studying Polish in High School in Australia

Available in other languages

December is the month of enrollments for Polish language in High Schools











STUDYING POLISH IN NSW

















LEARNING POLISH IN NSW FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS





Saturday School of Community Languages:





The lessons are free of charge

They’re for 7 - 12 students of all kind of schools – government, catholic and private

Polish is being offered at three SSCL Centres in Sydney: Ashfield Boys HS; Chatswood HS; Liverpool Girl HS

Lessons are conducted every Saturday during school terms, for juniors Y 7 – 10 from 8.30 till 10.30; for seniors, Y 11&12 from 8.30 till 11.45 (with a 15 minute break at 10.30)

In some justified cases (compulsory sport activities, long distance) there is a possibility of studying by correspondence. This must be indicated while filling out the enrollment form.

Polish is regarded as one of the elective subjects in junior high school

When selected for the HSC Polish is regarded as any of 2 Unit subjects. It is valued as 20% for the University Admission (ATAR)







ENROLLMENTS OF NEW STUDENTS ARE NOW IN PROGRESS





For any prospective new student Parents should:





‘Google’ Saturday School of Community Languages – enrollment for 2020

Download the Enrollment Form, fill it in and sign

Take the completed form to the student’s day school, where it will be signed, stamped, scanned and sent to the SSCL Office

The student will be personally informed of being enrolled

New students who were able to enrolled before the 15 th of Dec. will begin their lessons on the 1 st of February

Enrollment will be opened during February as well, with the possibility of a 1 – 2 week later start

However in some cases student can be directed to a Centre selected by the SSCL Office.

For the talented children there is a possibility of an acceleration. There is a special amendment to the enrollment form that needs to be completed

Additional information can be obtained from one of the following teachers:





Ashfield: Gosia Vella – gosiavella@optusnet.com.au ;





Chatswood: Marianna Lacek mlacek@optusnet.com.au ;





Liverpool Monika Bray gasinka@yahoo.com.au























In NSW there is a number of very well organised Polish Schools on primary school level.





The exact dates and time of enrollments will be advertised towards the end of January. Polish Primary Schools are located at: Ashfield; Liverpool (Casula); Marayong; Macarthur; North Ryde, Randwick; as well as in Newcastle and Wollongong.





There is also a possibility to enrol a primary school child to study Polish by correspondence







Interested Parents are asked to contact The Polish Teachers Association:





Marianna Lacek (president) mlacek@optusnet.com.au





Gosia Vella (v-ce president) gosiavella@optusnet.com.au





STUDYING POISH IN VICTORIA











Wiktoriańska Szkoła Jęzkόw Obcych (Victorian School of Languages)





przyjmuje zapisy na nowy rok szkolny 2020.





Nauka języka polskiego w naszej szkole na terenie Wiktorii odbywać się będzie w soboty, w trzech ośrodkach: Dandenong High School, Geelong North Seconadary College i University High School (dzielnica Parkville).





Szkoła oferuje szeroki i ciekawy program nauczania języka polskiego od klas podstawowych do maturalnych. Zapisy do szkoły nowych i powracających uczniów można dokonać metodą on-line pod adresem http://www.vsl.vic.edu.au/enrol











Po wiecej informacji prosimy dzwonić do szkόł w soboty od godziny 8.30 do 12.30





Dandenong High School 03 9791 9289





University High School 03 9348 1720















