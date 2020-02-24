SBS Polish

Sugar is hurting you!

SBS Polish

soft drinks

General view of soft drinks on supermarket shelving. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2020 at 3:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Anna Sadurska, Julia Carr Catzel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The consumption of sugar-laden drinks is resulting in negative health effect including weight gain and obesity, heart and kidney disease, type two diabetes and cancer.

Published 24 February 2020 at 3:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Anna Sadurska, Julia Carr Catzel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...