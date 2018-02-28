SBS Polish

Sugar - Well Hidden in Foods

SBS Polish

Close-Up Of Multi Colored Candies

Rainbow jellos in glasses and plate on table. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2018 at 3:55pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians consume an average of 26 teaspoons of sugar a day so it's little wonder why so many struggle to maintain a healthy weight. We talk to the experts to find out how you can go about cutting down sugar from your diet.

Published 28 February 2018 at 3:55pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...