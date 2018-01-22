Sunday at the Australian Open

Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018. Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her match against Denisa Allertova. Source: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Published 22 January 2018 at 5:53pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 6:00pm
By Piotr Haczek
Source: SBS
SBS correspondent Piotr Haczek reporting from MELBOURNE. Among the latest: Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov held his nerve to knock home favourite Nick Kyrgios out of the Australian Open in a fourth-round thriller at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.
