Sunday at the Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018. Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her match against Denisa Allertova. Source: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Published 22 January 2018 at 5:53pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 6:00pm
By Piotr Haczek
SBS correspondent Piotr Haczek reporting from MELBOURNE. Among the latest: Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov held his nerve to knock home favourite Nick Kyrgios out of the Australian Open in a fourth-round thriller at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

