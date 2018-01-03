Superannuation funds should enjoy highest returns in years

Shares at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Ricardo Goncalves, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages
Superannuation funds are likely to enjoy the highest returns in four years as global sharemarkets rise. Markets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Japan, and the United States have all surged more than 20 per cent. Australia rose a respectable 12 per cent, but why, in comparison, did it under-perform?
