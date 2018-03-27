SBS Polish

Sydney stadiums to be bulldozed and rebuilt for $2 billion

SBS Polish

Sydney Olympic Stadium

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2018 at 2:39pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 2:44pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The two main stadiums in Sydney, built by engineer Edmund Obiała, are to be demolished and two new stadiums are planned to be built at over $ 2 billion. This is the plan of NSW 's government. What is the opinion of engineer Obiała?

Published 27 March 2018 at 2:39pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 2:44pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...