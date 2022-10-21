SBS Polish

The situation in Ukraine - summary 21 October 2022

SBS Polish

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 06 October 2022, amid Russia's military invasion. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/EPA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 3:34pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Current reports and information on the situation in Ukraine by SBS Polish.

Published 21 October 2022 at 3:34pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Wiadomości SBS

SBS News in Polish, 21 October 2022

Polcare

Radio program for Polish seniors - episode 124

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 124

FILE BRAZIL FRANCE AF447 CRASH

Proces sądowy przeciwko Airbus i liniom Air France