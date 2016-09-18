"Szalona Noc w Krakowie"

Edyta Drajkopyl, Basia Pawlik i Michał Dąbrowski Source: SBS
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Artistic director Michał Dąbrowski, Basia Pawlik Edyta Drajkopyl talks about a ball , where for the first time, both groups Łowicz and Łowiczaki will present a special program. Ball and concert will take place at "Syrena" in Rowville, on Saturday 24th September, 19:30
