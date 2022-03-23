SBS Polish

Temporary protection visa for Ukrainians in Australia

SBS Polish

People seen at a gym converted for accommodation for refugees from the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

People seen at a gym converted for accommodation for refugees from the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: Sipa USA Mykola Tys / SOPA Images/Sipa US

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2022 at 5:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS

Nearly 5,000 Ukrainians, who were granted tourist visas by the Australian government, will now be offered a three-year temporary protection visa with access to Medicare, and the ability to work and study.

Published 23 March 2022 at 5:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022