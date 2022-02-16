The 16th of February was to be the day that Russia invades Ukraine

Joe Biden warns Russian attack on Ukraine 'still very much a possibility' (RTV) Source: RTV, SBS
Published 16 February 2022 at 8:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
However diplomatic efforts are in full swing as Russia says it’s pulling back some of its troops from the Ukraine border. The western world remains cautiously optimistic that war can be avoided.
Published 16 February 2022 at 8:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
Share