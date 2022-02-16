SBS Polish

The 16th of February was to be the day that Russia invades Ukraine

SBS Polish

Joe Biden warns Russian attack on Ukraine 'still very much a possibility' (RTV)

Joe Biden warns Russian attack on Ukraine 'still very much a possibility' (RTV) Source: RTV, SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2022 at 8:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS

However diplomatic efforts are in full swing as Russia says it’s pulling back some of its troops from the Ukraine border. The western world remains cautiously optimistic that war can be avoided.

Published 16 February 2022 at 8:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022