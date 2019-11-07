SBS Polish

The Air that Kills Us

Smog

Nov. 3, 2019, vehicles wait at a crossing amidst morning smog in New Delhi, India. Source: AP

Published 7 November 2019
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Toxic smog is air pollution generated by our civilization. Inhalation of the smog micro-particles suspended in the air causes a range of serious medical conditions leading to mortality.

