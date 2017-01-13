SBS Polish

The Australian Open...record $50 million in prize money

SBS Polish

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In less than a fortnight, some of the tennis world's biggest will take to the courts in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Published 13 January 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Open, the first of the four global Grand Slam tennis events of the year, is held annually in the last two weeks of January in Melbourne - drawing crowds from all over the world.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...