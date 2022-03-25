Source: Getty Images
Published 25 March 2022 at 3:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Rayane Tamer, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The cost of living is soaring in Australia and around the world but why are products becoming so costly? Experts say supply shocks and the Russian military invasion of Ukraine are contributing factors.
