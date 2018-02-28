SBS Polish

The Crime of Domestic Violence

SBS Polish

Domestic violence - lates report

Woman - victim of domestic violence. Source: Press Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An estimated one in six Australian women is a victim of physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner, show the latest statistics come from the report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Published 28 February 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...