"The Disaster Artist" movie review

film "The Disaster Artist" Source: "The Disaster Artist"
Published 17 December 2017 at 3:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Film about making a film..."The Disaster Artist" is an American biographical comedy-drama film produced, directed and played by James Franco.
Published 17 December 2017 at 3:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share