"The extraordinary life of an ordinary actor" by Andrzej Siedlecki - episode 1

Published 7 April 2022 at 11:00am, updated 7 April 2022 at 1:30pm
Andrzej Siedlecki, a well-known actor, director, journalist and educator, reads the first fragment of his latest book "Unusual Life of an Ordinary Actor". Subsequent fragments will be broadcast on SBS radio every Wednesday. Today's episode is entitled "Scaring the Rector" and tells about the exams for the theater school ...
