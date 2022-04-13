"The extraordinary life of an ordinary actor" by Andrzej Siedlecki - episode 2

Source: Andrzej Siedlecki
Published 13 April 2022 at 4:51pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Andrzej Siedlecki, a well-known actor, director, journalist and educator, reads the second fragment of his latest book "Unusual Life of an Ordinary Actor". Subsequent fragments will be broadcast on SBS radio every Wednesday. Today's episode is entitled "Revolution a la Suisse" and tells us about democracy and unrest of the Swiss in a land of abundance.
Published 13 April 2022 at 4:51pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Share