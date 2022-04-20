"The extraordinary life of an ordinary actor" by Andrzej Siedlecki - episode 3

Source: Andrzej Siedlecki
Published 20 April 2022 at 7:25pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Andrzej Siedlecki, a well-known actor, director, journalist and educator, reads the third fragment of his latest book "Unusual Life of an Ordinary Actor". Subsequent fragments will be broadcast on SBS radio every Wednesday. Today's episode is entitled ""Pantomime and onion soup", about Henryk Tomaszewski's pantomime in Paris and the celebration of art in an Argentinean restaurant.
