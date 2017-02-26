SBS Polish

Sławomir Idziak

Published 26 February 2017 at 4:13pm
By Joanna Todisco
Available in other languages

Internationally renowned cinematographer, Slawomir Idziak share his thoughts about the future of the film industry. Interview by Joanna Todisco.

Sławomir Idziak robił zdjęcia do filmów m.in. K. Zanussiego, K.Kieślowskiego i Ridley'a Scott'a.

W 2001 roku Idziak był nominowany do Oscara za film "Black Hawk Down".





