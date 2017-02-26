SBS PolishOther ways to listen The future of the film industryPlay08:10SBS PolishOther ways to listen Sławomir Idziak Source: WikipediaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.74MB)Published 26 February 2017 at 4:13pmBy Joanna TodiscoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Internationally renowned cinematographer, Slawomir Idziak share his thoughts about the future of the film industry. Interview by Joanna Todisco.Published 26 February 2017 at 4:13pmBy Joanna TodiscoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSławomir Idziak robił zdjęcia do filmów m.in. K. Zanussiego, K.Kieślowskiego i Ridley'a Scott'a. W 2001 roku Idziak był nominowany do Oscara za film "Black Hawk Down".ShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...