The Golden Rules of Bilingualism part2

Free ebook link:
new ebook - Double Power for Bilingualism Source: Magda Szczepaniak
Published 6 November 2019 at 5:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Double Power for Bilingualism is an ebook guide addressed to Polish parents living around the world. It has been coowriten by Dr Aneta Nott-Bower (United Kingdom) and Magda Szczepaniak (Australia). Magda Szczepaniak share few golden rules to teaching your child a second language, part2
