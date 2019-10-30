SBS Polish

The Golden Rules of Bilingualism

ebook guide for parents on teaching children a second language

Published 30 October 2019 at 5:26pm, updated 30 October 2019 at 5:40pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Double Power for Bilingualism is an ebook guide addressed to Polish parents living around the world. It has been coowriten by Dr Aneta Nott-Bower (United Kingdom) and Magda Szczepaniak (Australia). Magda Szczepaniak share few golden rules to teaching your child a second language.

Free ebook link:
http://eepurl.com/gmfHLP


