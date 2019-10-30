The Golden Rules of Bilingualism

Free ebook link:
ebook guide for parents on teaching children a second language Source: Magda Szczepaniak
Published 30 October 2019
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Double Power for Bilingualism is an ebook guide addressed to Polish parents living around the world. It has been coowriten by Dr Aneta Nott-Bower (United Kingdom) and Magda Szczepaniak (Australia). Magda Szczepaniak share few golden rules to teaching your child a second language.
Available in other languages
