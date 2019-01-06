'The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity' in Australia

Lucyna Bak & Anna Tomala Source: SBS
Published 6 January 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 6 January 2019 at 4:51pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lucyna Bak and Ania Tomala from the Australian committee of "The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" talks about 27th Grand Finale , on Sunday 13th of January 2019 at Port Melbourne Yacht Club .
Published 6 January 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 6 January 2019 at 4:51pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share