SBS Polish

The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Sydney - summary

SBS Polish

WOSP Sydney 2022

Source: WOSP Sydney

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 January 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 31 January 2022 at 5:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

"Light to Heaven" ended with the 30th final of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Sydney. The slogan of this year's campaign was: "Take a look at your eyes". The collected money will support children's ophthalmology. The organizers thank the sponsors and volunteers ...

Published 31 January 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 31 January 2022 at 5:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022