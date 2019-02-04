The History of Chinatown

Source: SBS
Published 4 February 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:13pm
By Anna Sadurska, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Throughout February, Chinatowns across Australia are hosting events for the Lunar New Year Festival, which is celebrated by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese communities. For more information on SBS’ Lunar New Year activities, visit www.sbs.com.au/radio
