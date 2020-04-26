SBS Polish

The history of potato

Raw potatoes

Raw potatoes

Published 26 April 2020 at 4:24pm
By Ludwik Stomma, Jolanta Juszkiewicz
Available in other languages

How did the potato came to Europe? The history of a potato is one of the stories contained in the book "Żywoty zdań swawolnych" of anthropologist, professor Ludwik Stomma. We present the fragments of the book interpreted by Jolanta Juszkiewicz.

