SBS Polish

The Matildas celebrate

SBS Polish

Australia v Brazil: Group C - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Chloe Logarzo of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Source: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In football, day seven of the 2019 Women's World Cup has proven to be a memorable one for Australia. The Matildas' match against Brazil going down in history as a classic.

Published 14 June 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...