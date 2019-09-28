The memory of Mieczysław Nadworny

Jewish cementary in Chelm Source: foto: Agnieszka Poźniak
Adam Warzel , former president of Australian Institute of Polish Affairs recounts Mieczyslaw Nadworny, who died on September 22 September 2019, in Melbourne. Mieczysław Nadworny, the last member of the group of Polish Jews, who in the early 90s, together with the Australian Institute of Polish Affairs, initiated Polish-Jewish dialogue in Australia. Mieczysław Nadworny was 98 years old.
