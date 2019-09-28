SBS Polish

The memory of Mieczysław Nadworny

SBS Polish

jewish cementary in Chelm

Jewish cementary in Chelm Source: foto: Agnieszka Poźniak

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 28 September 2019 at 12:18pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Adam Warzel , former president of Australian Institute of Polish Affairs recounts Mieczyslaw Nadworny, who died on September 22 September 2019, in Melbourne. Mieczysław Nadworny, the last member of the group of Polish Jews, who in the early 90s, together with the Australian Institute of Polish Affairs, initiated Polish-Jewish dialogue in Australia. Mieczysław Nadworny was 98 years old.

Published 28 September 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 28 September 2019 at 12:18pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...