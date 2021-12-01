SBS Polish

The Poland-Belarus border - an iron curtain dividing East and West.

Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland.

Published 1 December 2021 at 5:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Tina Quinn
On one side of the border are thousands of would be migrants and refugees, hoping to make it to Western Europe, on the other 15,000 Polish troops guarding the gateway.

