The Prime Minister calls the next federal elections

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the federal election on 21 May. Source: SBS
Published 11 April 2022 at 5:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS
After months of unofficial campaigning - the Prime Minister has called the election for May 21, in what's shaping up to be a tight contest. Scott Morrison has admitted his government is not perfect, but implored voters to stick with what's familiar while the Opposition leader Anthony Albanese promises to unite the country.
