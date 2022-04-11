SBS Polish

The Prime Minister calls the next federal elections

SBS Polish

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the federal election on 21 May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the federal election on 21 May. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2022 at 5:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS

After months of unofficial campaigning - the Prime Minister has called the election for May 21, in what's shaping up to be a tight contest. Scott Morrison has admitted his government is not perfect, but implored voters to stick with what's familiar while the Opposition leader Anthony Albanese promises to unite the country.

Published 11 April 2022 at 5:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022