The Red Project: Celebrating Creative Women in North Sydney

'River of Live" Barbara Zielinska Source: Barbara Zielinska
Published 14 March 2018 at 2:43pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 3:05pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018 North Sydney Council invited 74 women artists among them Barbara Zielinska to the series of exhibition. The artists have developed works in response to the colour 'red', as a colour associated with the earth, energy, strength, power, action, determination, passion, desire and love.
